Gun shop owner, gun control advocate debate 3D-printed gun blueprint sales

COLUMBIA - Despite a judge's ruling, blueprints and designs for 3D printed guns are available for sale for as little as a penny.

According to the Associated Press, Cody Wilson, founder of Defense Distributed, announced the sale of blueprints for 3D printed guns for as little as a penny Tuesday.

“Anyone who wants to get these files is going to get them,” Wilson said. “They can name their own price.”

Larry Wayland, owner of the Modern Arms gun shop, said there's no reason for alarm or worry.

"The excitement or uproar about the release of the 3D printed gun blueprint information is a non-starter," he said.

According to Wayland, it's been legal for people to make their own guns for decades now as long as they don't sell them.

But Catey Terry, a volunteer for the Columbia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said the availability of the blueprints could have disastrous consequences.

"It allows people who can't buy guns other ways," she said. "That would terrorists, and convicted domestic abusers."

Terry also said the lack of metal in the guns make them almost undetectable to metal detectors.

Wayland said he feels like certain groups are trying to politicize the situation and take advantage of fear.

"Anti-gunners, I think see it as a chance to forward the opportunity to have additional restrictions on gun owners, legal gun owners rights," he said.

Terry disagrees with the generalization.

"We want to see laws that keep the guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them and we want to see laws that protect people who legally have guns," she said.

Wilson said as of Tuesday, he had already received around 400 orders.