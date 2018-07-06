Gun storage truck to park near Cardinals games

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Like most sporting venues, Busch Stadium prohibits guns. Soon, gun-carrying Cardinals fans will have the option of leaving their weapon in an armored truck instead of their car.

Starting July 15, a company called Weapon Safe Armory will park an armored truck at a bar that sits in the shadow of Busch Stadium. Owner Justin Hulsey, a National Guard veteran from Herculaneum, Missouri, outfitted a 22-foot-long vehicle with armor and security cameras, and hired guards to surround it when the vehicle is parked in public.

The plan is to park it at the bar for all Cardinals games. Fans can lock up guns and other valuables. The cost per item is $10 cash, or $15 with a credit card.

Both the Cardinals and St. Louis police have declined comment.