Gun violence on the rise in Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - Gun violence is often thought of as an urban problem, but recent shootings in Columbia, Missouri, are creating concern.

The Columbia Tribune reports that a small group of central Columbia residents met with three police supervisors last week to discuss a recent wave of gun violence.

Five people have been shot in Boone County since June 25, four of them in central Columbia. Police have been dispatched to 25 reports of shots fired and say gunfire was confirmed in many of those cases.

On Wednesday, someone fired dozens of shots and hit two houses and an empty car. No one was hurt.

Police say they're being proactive. Officers from other divisions are on patrol in the central city, part of an effort to saturate the area with police.