Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday

COLUMBIA — A Columbia home was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, the third shots fired incident in a week.

Steven Sapp, Columbia's community relations director, said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Currituck Lane around 2 a.m. They found damage to the home, and eight shell casings from two different caliber weapons on Edenton Boulevard.

Sapp said there were no reported injuries, and there is not a suspect or vehicle description.

On Friday, one person was shot in the arm and received treatment at a local hospital.

On Thursday, a different home was hit by gunfire on Riva Ridge Court. There were no injuries.