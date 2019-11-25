Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday
COLUMBIA — A Columbia home was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, the third shots fired incident in a week.
Steven Sapp, Columbia's community relations director, said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Currituck Lane around 2 a.m. They found damage to the home, and eight shell casings from two different caliber weapons on Edenton Boulevard.
Sapp said there were no reported injuries, and there is not a suspect or vehicle description.
On Friday, one person was shot in the arm and received treatment at a local hospital.
On Thursday, a different home was hit by gunfire on Riva Ridge Court. There were no injuries.
