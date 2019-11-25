Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday

14 hours 11 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 4:50:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News
By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — A Columbia home was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, the third shots fired incident in a week. 

Steven Sapp, Columbia's community relations director, said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Currituck Lane around 2 a.m. They found damage to the home, and eight shell casings from two different caliber weapons on Edenton Boulevard. 

Sapp said there were no reported injuries, and there is not a suspect or vehicle description. 

On Friday, one person was shot in the arm and received treatment at a local hospital. 

On Thursday, a different home was hit by gunfire on Riva Ridge Court. There were no injuries.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged after Callaway County investigation
Fulton man charged after Callaway County investigation
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man is facing several felony charges after an arrest on Thursday. Ashley Foster, 32,... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:54:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Columbia rings in holiday season with downtown parade
Columbia rings in holiday season with downtown parade
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians officially kicked off the holiday season Saturday with a parade through downtown Columbia. While it was... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:35:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Officials investigating Schnucks robbery in Jefferson City
Officials investigating Schnucks robbery in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department are investigating after a robbery occurred Sunday afternoon at Schnucks grocery store,... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:09:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Phelps County authorities looking into scam calls
Phelps County authorities looking into scam calls
PHELPS COUNTY - After multiple reports from citizens, the Phelps County Sheriff's Department is investigating different scams, according to a... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:27:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

New Columbia coffee shop to hire people with disabilites
New Columbia coffee shop to hire people with disabilites
COLUMBIA - A coffee shop coming to the Business Loop in Columbia will employ people on the autism spectrum and... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 7:29:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday
Gunfire damages Columbia home early Sunday
COLUMBIA — A Columbia home was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning, the third shots fired incident in a week.... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 4:50:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Governor Mike Parson to hold meeting with city leaders
Governor Mike Parson to hold meeting with city leaders
JEFFERSON CITY - Mayors and police chiefs from Missouri's four largest cities will be making their way to Jefferson City... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 1:27:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Towns split as home buyouts help people move on after floods
Towns split as home buyouts help people move on after floods
MOSBY, Mo. (AP) — Tammy Kilgore raised the giant claw of a John Deere excavator high in the air, then... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 1:13:55 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Columbia Mall hosts sensory friendly Santa experience
Columbia Mall hosts sensory friendly Santa experience
COLUMBIA - Santa Claus came to town a little early this year for some children in mid-Missouri on Sunday. ... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 12:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'home and doing well' after hospitalization, Supreme Court says
Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'home and doing well' after hospitalization, Supreme Court says
(CNN) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital and is home after having experienced chills and a... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 11:53:00 AM CST November 24, 2019 in News

Gasconade authorities searching for wanted fugitive
Gasconade authorities searching for wanted fugitive
GASCONADE COUNTY — Authorities are searching for Steven Vinson, 23, who is wanted for a probation/parole violation. Vinson's twin... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:32:00 AM CST November 24, 2019 in News

The Harvard-Yale football game was delayed after students and alumni stormed the field to protest climate change
The Harvard-Yale football game was delayed after students and alumni stormed the field to protest climate change
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) - The Harvard-Yale football game was delayed Saturday after more than a hundred students and alumni... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 Saturday, November 23, 2019 5:14:00 PM CST November 23, 2019 in News

Rocheport kicks off holiday season with annual Holiday Cookie Crawl
Rocheport kicks off holiday season with annual Holiday Cookie Crawl
ROCHEPORT - The holiday season is in full swing in Rocheport, with the Holiday Cookie Crawl as the kick off... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 Saturday, November 23, 2019 2:15:00 PM CST November 23, 2019 in News

Half a million pounds of pork products recalled after anonymous tip
Half a million pounds of pork products recalled after anonymous tip
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CNN) - A company is recalling more than half a million pounds of pork products because they were... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:37:00 PM CST November 23, 2019 in News

One person injured after shots fired in Columbia
One person injured after shots fired in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police investigated a shots fired report on Shepard Boulevard Friday night. Police said they arrived to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:47:00 AM CST November 23, 2019 in Top Stories

Structure fire breaks out in Fulton
Structure fire breaks out in Fulton
FULTON - Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fulton in the early hours of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 Saturday, November 23, 2019 7:20:00 AM CST November 23, 2019 in News

UPDATE: MidwayUSA officials say they plan to appeal county rezoning denial
UPDATE: MidwayUSA officials say they plan to appeal county rezoning denial
BOONE COUNTY - After the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission denied an expansion request, MidwayUSA CEO Larry Potterfield said... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 6:49:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

First Thanksgiving for Fulton Soup Kitchen
First Thanksgiving for Fulton Soup Kitchen
FULTON - The Fulton Soup Kitchen is preparing its facilities for its first Thanksgiving Saturday. Employees took to Facebook... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 5:55:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7am 39°
8am 42°
9am 47°
10am 50°