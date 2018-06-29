Gunman Shoots Two Brothers at St. Louis Store

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two brothers who operate a St. Louis convenience store are injured after being shot during a robbery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a gunman entered Quick Stop Convenience and Wireless on Friday and demanded money. Police say one of the brothers grabbed a baseball bat in self-defense. The gunman opened fire, shooting one man in the head and the other in the leg.

The shooter drove away. The 19-year-old brother shot in the head is in critical condition. The 23-year-old brother is in stable condition.