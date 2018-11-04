Gunmen rob Cirilla's in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to an armed robbery Thursday night at Cirilla's on Bukner Street.

According to investigators, two male suspects with guns went into the store and demanded money before leaving in a vehicle at the rear of the business.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.