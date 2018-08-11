Guns, inert mine seized from mentally ill Missouri man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Authorities say more than two dozen guns, an inert rocket launcher and a handwritten letter threatening Congressional officials are among the items seized from a mentally ill Springfield man's duplex.

The Springfield News-Leader -reports that recently unsealed court documents say the discovery was made earlier this month at the home of 46-year-old Rhett Waggoner. He is free on $50,000 bond after he was charged in Greene County with unlawful weapon and property damage felonies. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Waggoner's father told police that Waggoner is bipolar and hadn't been taking his medication. Court records show that a police search also yielded a medication commonly used to treat the disorder, marijuana, a knife, police body armor, ammunition, five grenades and an inert Claymore mine.