Gunshot Just Misses Baby's Crib

CREVE COEUR (AP) - A St. Louis County man whose sleeping baby was nearly hit by a shot apparently fired by a New Year's reveler says he's outraged that someone would be so careless.

Police in Creve Coeur told KSDK-TV a .45-caliber bullet pierced the roof and ceiling in Dave Marting's one-story home, bounced off a footrest and landed a few feet from the crib where 9-month-old Keira was sleeping. The bullet left a hole about the size of a silver dollar in the ceiling of the baby's bedroom.

Marting and his wife put Keira to bed around 10 p.m. Saturday and found the bullet Sunday morning. Marting says firing a shot in a subdivision is "pretty irresponsible."

Police hope to trace the bullet to the person who fired it.