Gunshots fired at a home in Mexico

MEXICO - The Mexico Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of gunshots fired in the area of the 200 block of North Missouri Street around midnight Tuesday morning.

Officials said at least one house was hit with the gunfire, and occupants of the home said they did not see who fired the shot or where it came from.

The incident is under investigation by the Mexico Department of Public Safety and anyone with more information about the incident or possible suspects are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person (s) responsible for this and any other incident.