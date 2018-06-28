Gurley leads way with 133 yards as Rams handle 49ers 27-6

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Todd Gurley rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries, topping 100 yards for the fourth straight start to open his career, and the St. Louis Rams' defense shut down the San Francisco 49ers and contributed a safety to a 27-6 victory on Sunday.

Gurley, who had a 71-yard touchdown run, is the first rookie to open his career with four consecutive 100-yard games according to STATS with data available since 1991.

Tavon Austin caught a 66-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 2-yard score, compensating for an early lost fumble.

The Rams (4-3) are 3-0 against the NFC West for the first time since 2004.

The 49ers (2-6) were hit hard by injuries, losing Reggie Bush early, and haven't scored a touchdown in two games.