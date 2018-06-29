Gurley, Rams break 5-game slump with 21-14 win over Lions

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Todd Gurley ran for 140 yards and two second-half touchdowns, and the St. Louis Rams ended a five-game losing streak with a 21-14 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Trumaine Johnson's 58-yard interception return for St. Louis (5-8) was the only score in the first half, plus he did most of the work holding Calvin Johnson to a late 16-yard catch. Aaron Donald had three sacks of Matthew Stafford to further boost a defense that had sagged in recent weeks.

Golden Tate caught two touchdown passes for Detroit (4-9), which didn't have much to show for extra days off to regroup from a game-ending TD pass by the Packers on Dec. 3.