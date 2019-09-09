Guthrie Community Church Continues Fourth Of July Celebrations
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Thousands of people attended Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration. But if you missed that show, there's still time to catch another one.
Guthrie Community Church offers a second chance Saturday to celebrate Independence Day.
The event starts at 6 tonight, but fireworks won't begin until dusk. Until the fireworks show kicks off, there will be live music, games and bar-b-que.
If you have any questions, contact Pastor Ben Montgomery at 573-220-8749. Don't forget a lawn chair.
