Guthrie Community Church Continues Fourth Of July Celebrations

NEW BLOOMFIELD - Thousands of people attended Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration. But if you missed that show, there's still time to catch another one.

Guthrie Community Church offers a second chance Saturday to celebrate Independence Day.

The event starts at 6 tonight, but fireworks won't begin until dusk. Until the fireworks show kicks off, there will be live music, games and bar-b-que.

If you have any questions, contact Pastor Ben Montgomery at 573-220-8749. Don't forget a lawn chair.