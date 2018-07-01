Guthrie Dazzles as Royals Beat Indians

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Jeremy Guthrie kept the Indians off-balance, Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon homered and the Kansas City Royals routed Cleveland 9-0 on Sunday to open the first day-night doubleheader in the history of Kauffman Stadium.

Guthrie (3-0) allowed six hits over 6 2-3 innings for his 16th consecutive start without a loss, tying the Royals' record set by Paul Splittorf from Aug. 13, 1977-April 22, 1978.

Escobar's solo shot came in the fifth inning and Gordon's two-run homer came in the eighth, capping a big day for the Kansas City hitters. Jarrod Dyson also drove in a pair of runs, and Mike Moustakas had a single and three walks -- one with the bases loaded.

Justin Masterson (4-2) allowed seven runs in 6 1-3 innings for the Indians.