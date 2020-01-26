Guthrie woman charged with first degree murder

GUTHRIE - Callaway County prosecuting attorney has charged Lola Crews, 62, with first degree murder.

On January 24 a little after noon, Callaway County Sherriff's Office deputies responded to a suspicious incident on the 8000 block of Broadway street in Guthrie Missouri. According to the probable cause statement, resident Frances Keel was found deceased upon arrival due to multiple stabs wounds. Her daughter, Lola Crews was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

The murder investigation is still underway and the sole suspect is in custody, there is no known threat to public safety in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as more information is received.