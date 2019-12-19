Guy Fieri to open Branson restaurant

By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Image courtesy of FACE Amusement Group

BRANSON— Guy Fieri is coming to Branson, Missouri. 

Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen and Bar is scheduled to open in summer 2020, according to a statement from FACE Amusement Group.

The new restaurant will feature Fieri’s signature dishes like bourbon brown sugar barbecue wings and the award-winning bacon mac and cheese burger.

The 8,000 square foot restaurant will be located in the Branson Landing waterfront entertainment complex on Lake Taneycomo. 

Fieri is the host of several Food Network shows like “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.” Fieri and his team have opened 75 restaurants around the world.

