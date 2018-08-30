Guyer, Kiermaier hit HRs help Rays beat Royals 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Brandon Guyer and Kevin Kiermaier homered, and the Tampa Bay bullpen held the Kansas City Royals to one hit over five innings Sunday in the Rays' 3-2 win.

Kiermaier's sixth-inning homer off Luke Hochevar (1-1) broke a 2-2 tie. It was Kiermaier's second homer in two games and sixth of the season.

Xavier Cedeno (3-1) got the win in relief while Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his 32nd save.

Four of Kansas City's seven hits came during a two-run third that included RBIs by Ben Zobrist and Lorenzo Cain.

The AL Central-leading Royals, who lost for only the sixth time in 23 games, had a chance to tie it in the eighth when Rays first baseman James Loney completed a double play by throwing Zobrist out at the plate.

Rays starter Nathan Karns gave up two runs on six hits while striking out five.