Gym owners push truck for charity

COLUMBIA- Two gym owners pushed a truck around town to raise money for charity Sunday afternoon.

Michael Egnew and Jerrell Jackson, the owners of API Project Fitness, pushed a Dodge Ram Truck to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club.

The goal: To show kids they can push through any difficult situation.

"As long as you keep pushing through the hard times, you can be as successful as you want to be," Egnew said. "So we are going to push it until we can't push it anymore."

For every mile, each person who pledged gave $20. All of the proceeds would go to the Boys and Girls Club.

"They are a great organization. I wish we could do it for all organizations, but that was the one that we chose," Jackson said.

The owners said they decided to push the truck at hottest point of the day because they want people to see one can continue to push no matter the situation.

Egnew said the two got the fundraising idea after they pushed the truck as part of a workout. They took some pictures of the workout and put them online.

"It had got a lot of hits on Facebook and a lot of people was amazed by it," Jackson said.

"So we said, 'hey, why don't we do this for charity?'" Egnew said.

Jackson said the charity is meant to encourage everybody.

"These kids, guess what, they human too. They go through things and if they strong mentally, they can do anything that they want to do," he said. "You gotta keep pushing and stay persistent with every single thing that you do in life and don’t let nothing slow you down."