Gymnastics Adds Two for 2014

5 years 1 week 5 days ago Wednesday, June 19 2013 Jun 19, 2013 Wednesday, June 19, 2013 1:22:00 PM CDT June 19, 2013 in Tiger Talk

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Gymnastics program and head coach Shannon Welker proudly announce the addition of Anna Bowers and Mikayla Walsh to the 2013-14 squad. The two have signed national letters of intent to join the Mizzou Gymnastics family next season.

Bowers comes to Missouri after training most recently at National Elite Gymnastics under Mark England and Kristin Danson. She spent most of her gymnastics career training under Han and Chen at Everest Gymnastics in Huntersville, N.C. Bowers qualified for both Level 9 and Level 10 Junior Olympic Nationals, taking home the titles on beam, floor and in the all-around in 2011 at Level 9 Eastern nationals. She also earned a second-place finish on bars and took third on vault. Prior to competing at Level 9 Nationals, Bowers took home the beam and all-around titles at the Level 9 State Championship meet, and earned first place finishes on vault, beam and in the all-around at Level 9 Regionals. In 2012, Bowers again competed at the state, regional and national meets, taking home a fifth place finish on floor, fourth place finish on bars and a ninth place finish in the all-around at Level 10 state. She took third on the uneven bars at Level 10 Regionals and went on to earn a seventh place finish on bars at Level 10 Nationals. While at Mizzou, Bowers plans to study Health Professions.

Walsh comes to Mizzou from Skokie, Ill., where she trained at Phenom Gymnastics in Oswego, Ill., under Marco Bravo and Jessica Holtz. Walsh is a two-time Junior Olympic Nationals qualifier, placing second in the all-around at the 2010 Level 9 Eastern Nationals. In 2011, Walsh served as the second alternate at Level 10 Regionals and qualified for the NIT. She took seventh in the all-around at the 2011 Level 10 Illinois State competition, and earned a second place finish in the all-around at the 2010 Level 9 Regional meet. This past season, Walsh finished fourth on vault at the 2013 Illinois State Championships. Walsh boasts level 10 career-bests of 9.725 on vault and 37.300 in the all-around. Walsh is excited to continue her career at the collegiate level. "I love how the dynamic of the sport changes. It's about the team, not so much about the individual. I like how college gymnastics requires the team to work together to be successful," she said.

