Gymnastics Earns Place in History Books

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, March 24 2012 Mar 24, 2012 Saturday, March 24, 2012 7:01:00 PM CDT March 24, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Emily Hauger

NORMAN, OK -- As the 2011-2012 season winds to a close, the Missouri gymnastics team wrote their names in the record books on last time.

Missouri claimed its first ever second place finish at the Big 12 championships, and two Tiger gymnasts received yearly awards.

Senior Mary Burke received the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year award, and freshman Rachel Updike was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.  Burke is only the second Tiger to received the award, after Sarah Shire received it in 2009 and 2010.  Updike was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week nine times during the season before finally claiming the Newcomer of the Year award.

Oklahoma took the Big 12 title with a 197.475.  Missouri finished tied with the Iowa State Cyclones for second with a score of 196.025. 

Updike's all-around score of 39.400 was enough to earn her second, while Burke finished fourth with a 39.235.

Missouri began the night on bars, totaling a 49.000.  In the second rotation, Iowa State put up a season-high 49.200 on bars while Mizzou posted a 48.900 on balance beam. 

The Tigers shined on floor, earning a 49.125. Katelyn Trevino earned a career-high 9.900 on floor to become the Big 12 floor champion. Despite Trevino's strong performance, however, Mizzou was still in third heading into the final rotation.

Missouri came ready to fight though and pulled out a 49.000 on vault to flip themselves into second place behind Oklahoma.

The NCAA Regional Championships will take place across the nation on April 7.  Six teams will compete in six different places for a chance to compete at the NCAA National Championships.  Mizzou will find out on Monday, March 26 where teams will be competing.

