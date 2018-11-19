Gymnastics School Meets to Deal with MU Facility Loss

COLUMBIA - A Columbia gymnastics program will meet Monday night to find solutions after it was told it could not use Mizzou Athletics space anymore.

Earlier this month, the Tiger Academy of Gymnastics (TAG) received notice from the University of Missouri that it would no longer be able to rent the university's Tiger Performance Complex starting in August. The decisions leaves the academy and its 460 enrollees without a place to hold gymnastics classes.

MU assistant director of strategic communications Jennifer Dewar said the department could not rent to TAG any longer due to space issues. The Tiger Performance Complex is home to the MU Golden Girls and gymnastics team and is unable to accommodate the growing academy.

Supporters of TAG created a Facebook page to talk about the move. On the page, several parents and coaches talked about the impact the academy has had on their children. "My daughter is very strong, confident and outgoing...I attribute some of those attributes to the staff,coaches and teammates at TAG," posted Carmen Adams.

Supporters are meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Stadium Blvd. in Columbia to discuss the next steps for the academy.