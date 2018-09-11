Gyms Expect Rise in Membership

COLUMBIA - Several Mid-Missourians hit the gym on Tuesday, working on their New Year's resolutions. Workers at several local gyms, including Wilson's Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Key-Largo Fitness, and Grindstone Fitness Studio, said they expect to see a rise in the number of people purchasing memberships in the coming days. Many employees said the gyms are most crowded during the 3-4 months following a new year.

Matt Rackers, a personal trainer at Grindstone Fitness Studio, said resolutions to get in shape not only help make people healthier, but also improves business at many local gyms. Rackers said the gym where he works will see a rise in membership, and he expects about 75% of those members to stick to their goals.

Rackers said a good way to stick to getting in shape is to join a small gym. "It's about personability...we know most of our members names...we greet them when they come and go. I think it just gives more of home and friendly atmosphere for people to come into a gym and they don't get intimidated that way," Rackers said.