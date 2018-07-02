Gyorko's 9th-inning RBI gives Padres 2-1 win over Cardinals

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jedd Gyorko homered in the seventh inning to tie the game and then had a run-scoring single in the ninth to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

San Diego won the first two games of the four-game series after losing three straight.

St. Louis lost a season-high fourth straight home game but the Cardinals are still a major league-best 29-11 at home.

Gyorko hit a 3-2 pitch from closer Trevor Rosenthal (1-1) to bring in Yangervis Solarte, who hit a one-out triple.

Joaquin Benoit (5-3) picked up the win in relief.

Craig Kimbrel recorded his 21st save in 22 opportunities. He got Jason Heyward to ground into a game-ending double play.