Gyorko's three-run shot lifts Cardinals past Astros

HOUSTON - Jedd Gyorko's three-run blast in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in an 8-5 St. Louis Cardinals win over the Houston Astros Tuesday.

The Astros took a 4-2 lead into the fifth inning, but a two-run home run by Tommy Pham tied the score at 4-4. The Cardinals took the lead in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI ground out by Yadier Molina that scored Matt Carpenter and made it a 5-4 game.

Brandon Moss and Jhonny Peralta stood on base when Gyorko lifted the three-run shot to deep left field to break the game open for St. Louis at 8-4.

Cardinals' starting pitcher Jaime Garcia (10-8) allowed five runs and seven hits over five innings of work, but the St. Louis offense helped him claim his 10th win of the year.

Seung Hwan Oh tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 12th save of the season. The St. Louis bullpen threw four scoreless innings and allowed only two hits.

The Cardinals' final game of a two-game set with the Astros is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.