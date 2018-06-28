Gypsy Caravan Sale

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -The 35th annual Gypsy Caravan sale is getting underway today in downtown St. Louis. The event is one of the largest antique, craft and flea markets in the Midwest. The sale is sponsored by the St. Louis Symphony Volunteer Association and will feature more than 350 vendor booths. More than 30-thousand people are expected to attend. The sale will run from seven A-M until five P-M, rain or shine. It is located across from Union Station between Market and Olive streets.