Residents aren't waiting for Columbia's Citizen Handbook

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, September 25 2015 Sep 25, 2015 Friday, September 25, 2015 5:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2015 in News
By: Annisa Budiman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Residents with questions about where their tax dollars were going had an easier way to find an answer Friday. The Columbia City Council started mailing its annual citizen handbook of 2015 to homes.

The distribution is the first time Columbia mailed the handbook to residential addresses in a decade. In previous years, the city had the handbooks available in its office lobby, website, and other offices.

It was the second year the city included its annual performance report to share the budget and how tax money was spent.

"We're hoping that this is something that people hang on to, and read, and can kind of look back on. And if they have a question about city services, they have that, or about our performance report, they have that as well," Public Communication Specialist Sara Humm said.

Humm said the handbooks function as a way to update Columbia residents on spending.

"Obviously people pay taxes to the city so our main focus is we want people to know where that money is going and why they're funding the things they are funding," she said.

Humm said the handbooks weren't circulated enough in previous years and the city hopes this will spread more information to the residents.

"This year our goal is to reach as many people as possible with the information," Humm said. "So we really want the people to know how the city is spending its money."

Humm pointed out the handbook has a pie chart detailing how the city receives its money and how it spends its money.

"I think that's a very visual way to make sense to people," she said. "Things are not always written in the way people can read them when it comes to ordinances and things like that, so this is really broken down, simple, and easy for people to understand."

Humm said including the performance report in handbooks was City Manager Mike Matthes's call.

"The city manager is a big advocate of making sure that people are aware of what the city is spending their money on because he wants people to know that we're transparent and this is just one way that we get information out to the citizens," she said.

Humm said the cost to print and mail the handbooks cost around $1 per copy and Matthes said in a press release that the handbooks are worth it.

"We're spending a tiny fraction of the budget to communicate where our money comes from and how we spend it," Matthes said. "We feel like giving back $1.00 a year to each resident is a good investment."

Columbia resident, Paula Burger, doesn't agree with the city's decision and feels it is wasting taxpayer's money.

"Well, I think it's good information but it seems like a waste of money to print it all out and send it out to people. Especially if people can get it online if they're interested," Burger said.

Burger said even though the handbooks will only cost $1, she thinks it won't be appreciated.

"I think most people are just going to throw it away. So, it's a waste of postage," Burger said. "If you can go to the City of Columbia's website and get that information if you want it, they why not do it that way?"

Humm responded, "We can't make people read it, but we can make it accessible for them to get the information."

The theme for the 2015 handbook was to showcase Columbia's local art.

"We have a lot of great art here in the city and that's been a big focus," Humm said. "The traffic boxes is just one thing we wanted to highlight because it's something that's different, it's unique, and you don't see that in every city."

Humm said one of her favorite traffic boxes has a painting of a deer in a suit playing a guitar on Ninth and Broadway.

The city said the handbook was expected to arrive by the end of September or early October.

More News

Grid
List

STORM MODE: Winter storm arrives, snow until Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Winter storm arrives, snow until Thursday morning
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:35:00 AM CST February 05, 2020 in Weather

Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine
Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors filed a charge against a Columbia man on January 29 after law enforcement reported finding more... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:09:51 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site, two arrested
Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site, two arrested
KANSAS CITY - Two people are in custody after a car drove through a barrier set up ahead of the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 8:48:00 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced it will close early Wednesday due to a predicted winter storm. The closure... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 7:59:29 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
COLUMBIA - Candidates for the First and Fifth Wards all support an independent audit of the city's utility department. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:12:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:07:50 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open at the Columbia Mall on Feb. 22. It will include a men's,... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:14:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Top Stories

Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 7:21:30 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
COLUMBIA - One Columbia Private School was missing one-sixth of its population Tuesday. At Our Lady of Lourdes private... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:25:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
COLUMBIA - Despite the rain and winter weather, the victory flag still waves for Chiefs fans. Some are so excited... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:22:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
JEFFERSON CITY — If you live in an outlying neighborhood in Columbia, you might stop receiving service from both the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:59:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol obtained over 200 pounds of marijuana and three guns over the past four... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Continuous News

Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
COLUMBIA- With less than 24 hours before the Senate is set to hold a final vote on his impeachment, President... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 2:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
COLUMBIA- From 70-degree weather Monday to a 30-degree drop on Tuesday and a wintry mix, Coil Construction is working around... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Inmate from Boone County jail dies at hospital
Inmate from Boone County jail dies at hospital
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man died Saturday after a medical emergency that started at the Boone County Jail. Robert... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:26:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
JEFFERSON CITY –MoDOT warned travelers Tuesday ahead of winter weather causing travel problems. The winter weather system will begin... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday when it will make-up its three snow days. Staff... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:13:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
12pm 29°
1pm 28°
2pm 28°
3pm 30°