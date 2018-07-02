Habitat for Humanity Garage Sale

COLUMBIA - Members and volunteers at Broadway Christian Church collected donations Thursday and Friday for their 23rd annual Habitat for Humanity garage sale. During the garage sale, the public can find anything from clothing, to furniture to even appliances.

Dixie Fisher, the volunteer coordinator says that they receive clothing donations the most but also get shoes, purses, toys, furniture, decorations and even lawn mowers.

Fisher said items can vary in price from fifty-cents to $100. "Some people can't even afford garage sale prices and we price our things to sell. We want to serve the community in that way." She also wants the public to know that even if the group can't sell all of the garage sale items they won't throw it into the trash. More than 20 different agencies from across Mid-Missouri will come and collect the unpurchased items after the sale.

All proceeds of the sale will benefit the Habitat for Humanity. Fisher said that last year the church was able to raise approximately $18,000 and hopes that this year they can match or exceed that amount. The garage sale will take place April 9 from 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Broadway Christian Church.