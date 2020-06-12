Habitat for Humanity home relocated on Jackson Street

A former Habitat for Humanity home which was 104 Stadium Boulevard found itself on the grounds that were in the process of being torn down

JEFFERSON CITY –A Jefferson City house is getting a new home Wednesday.

The house, which was built for a Habitat for Humanity recipient, was lifted from its plot, put on wheels, and moved up Jackson Street.

The move comes as an effort to preserve the home from being leveled.

As the Jefferson City School District expands its high school campus, 34 houses were torn down to make room, Frank Underwood, director of facilities for the district said.

The district plans to add parking and athletic fields, Habitat for Humanity volunteer Tom Carr said.

The Habitat for Humanity home, which was located on 104 Stadium Boulevard, was in the area zoned for the high school expansion.

The house was part of the "Road to Recovery" program last May that provided several homes to victims of the Jefferson City tornado.

The home's former owner sold it to the school district, and the home was then put up for auction. An anonymous donor bid a single dollar on the house. Police officers, volunteers and construction and utility companies worked together to move the home.

Moving the house cost roughly $20,000.

“We’ve spent the last few months just coordinating everything and get it all figured out we had to purchase another lot up on Jackson Street to be able to move the house to, so we had to negotiate that and work through all that," said Susan Cook-Williams, executive director for the River City Habitat for Humanity.

The home's previous owner will have to re-apply in order to live in the house again, Cook-Williams said.

The Jefferson City School District did not respond to requests for comment.