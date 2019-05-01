Habitat for Humanity proposes new affordable housing development

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, Show-Me Central and Missouri Habitat for Humanity will be proposing their plan for a new affordable housing development at Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The development called "Boone Prairie" would be located just off of Brown Station Road near Highway 63.

"Right now we are submitting the preliminary plat, that basically means we are going to the city, giving them an outline of our general layout and how many houses," Habitat for Humanity's Executive Director Austin View said.

Once proposed, Habitat for Humanity will look for approval to move on to its final plat to begin the process of building each home.

Its plan is to build 143 houses for low income families in Columbia, each being 3-4 bedroom, single family homes.

"We are hoping to have the first 30 homes, or have the foundation for the 30 start within the year," View said. "But so much depends on weather, volunteers and other items."

According to View, the biggest challenge with projects like these is getting the necessary amount of volunteers to come out and help build each home.

