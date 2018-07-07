Habitat for Humanity Targets St. Joe Neighborhood

ST. JOSEPH - Habitat for Humanity is expanding its efforts to include entire St. Joseph neighborhoods.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the organization plans to aim its efforts at two neighborhoods in the next year. The goal is to create entire blocks of improvement, rather than single lots.

Previously, Habitat helped build new homes all across town. That improved individual lots, but didn't have much of an impact on surrounding neighborhoods.

Habitat Executive Director Melissa Koch says the group hopes to help 30 families through a mix of new construction, rehabilitation, weatherization and critical repairs. Habitat also does what it calls a "brush with kindness" focused on exterior improvements such as painting.

People who receive assistance will be required to contribute "sweat equity" and must provide a down payment.