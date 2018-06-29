'Hackathon' to Feature $1 Million Dollar Prize

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new St. Louis-based organization says it will host "hackathon" competitions that will award more than $1 million annually in prizes as part of an effort to enhance the region's status as an emerging technology center.

GlobalHack, a not-for-profit organization, announced plans for the competitions this week.

The quarterly "hackathons" will be two-day computer programming competitions in which developers, designers and entrepreneurs will focus on solving technology-based problems for various St. Louis companies. Teams will pitch their product to a panel of judges.

The winning team will get $1 million in non-dilutive capital to open an office in St. Louis. The timing of the competitions was not announced.