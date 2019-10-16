Racist message mimicking Gentry Middle School home page appears on Google

COLUMBIA - A racist image imitating the web site of Columbia's Gentry Middle School was discovered on Google.

Viewers sent a screengrab of the image to KOMU 8 on Tuesday.

In the image, the school's name was altered with the N-word in place of the word "Middle" in "Gentry Middle School." It also replaced the word "Students" in the slogan "An Excellent Education for All Student."

In a statement Tuesday night from spokeswoman for Columbia Public Schools, Michelle Baumstark said, "Yesterday we were alerted to some inappropriate images posted to a Google search engine page related to Gentry Middle School, including the image in question. Google immediately removed the images at the request of the school district."

Baumstark said CPS is taking the incident seriously and is currently investigating. She also said the school's actual web page was never compromised.

"Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken," Baumstark said. "Columbia Public Schools and Gentry Middle School are committed to maintaining a positive school-community for everyone."

[Editor's note: This story was changed to reflect information received from Columbia Public Schools that the image being shared on social media was of a mocked-up image of the school web page, not the school's actual page.]