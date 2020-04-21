Hagler Replaced as Director Mo. Agriculture Agency

6 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, October 11 2013 Oct 11, 2013 Friday, October 11, 2013 11:13:42 AM CDT October 11, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has replaced the director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Nixon announced Friday that department director Jon Hagler had been replaced effective immediately. But the governor's announcement did not provide any explanation for the change.

Nixon said that Harry Bozoian will serve as acting director of the Department of Agriculture. Bozoian had been serving as the deputy director of the Department of Natural Resources.

Hagler had been agriculture director since Nixon became governor in 2009. The governor's office said Hagler will remain with the department through Oct. 31 to assist in the transition.

