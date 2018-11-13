Hail Killed Birds in Columbia

Grackles, cowbirds and red-wing blackbirds died along Brown School Road, where residents feared Bird Flu may have killed them. But, after testing the carcasses, the conservation department said hail from this month's severe storms killed them.

"You can understand, if these birds are flocked up and taking refuge in small trees that, when the hail came, they in fact were killed by hail," explained Robyn Raisch.

The department said it received several calls from people who saw birds drop out of trees during the storms.