Hair salons reopening with safety measures in place

COLUMBIA - As Boone County moves into the next phase of reopening, hair salons can now open their doors to customers.

It hasn't been the easiest transition though.

“I think part of the challenge, everybody the first week back, working in these masks for so many hours a day has been a big change for everybody,” said Constance Parker, owner of Green Meadows Hair Company.

As part of reopening, Parker is changing how her salon does business.

“We’re doing all of our check-in from the parking lot now, so when clients arrive we have them call, answer, ask them screening questions at that point,” Parker said.

The salon is also requiring masks inside, and the waiting section is now farther away from stylists.

Other salon owners couldn't wait to see their customers again.

“They’re my family. They’re way more than clients. They’re my family too. I don’t want to see them get sick,” said Ani Alvarez, owner of Beauty and Beyond.

Alvarez said some of her clients are older. She has one customer who's 104, but that doesn't stop her from coming in to get her hair done.

“I called her, and she’s like, that's the one thing she has to look forward to. So she kept her appointment," Alvarez said. "And you know, I’m scared the entire time, I’d never forgive myself if something happened to her while she’s in the salon.”

Both Alvarez and Parker said they are happy to be back in business.