Hair stylists adjusting to life without the salon

COLUMBIA - Beauty salons are usually places filled with life, laughter and therapy sessions, but now they sit empty.

Green Meadows Hair Co. and Spa has been in the Columbia community for 33 years and so has its owner, Constance Parker.

"The salon opened in 1987 and I joined as a stylist on the day the salon opened," she said.

Parker said doing hair is one of the few industries left that allows people to truly affect other people.

"We don't just touch them physically, but we affect their inner selves," she said.

But, salons would be nothing without their clients.

"Without clients, we would just be standing there," said Constance's daughter, Casey Parker.

Judith Lee and Nancy Wilson both work at Green Meadows Hair Co. and Spa. While they are helping each other through Missouri's stay-at-home order, they are still thinking about their clients.

"What we do now, because we are so attached to them, is we take them cookies because we can't stand not to see them," Lee said.

"We've had lovely thank you notes, Facebook remarks, we've had telephone calls. We've been contacted by lots of them," Wilson said.

While the batches of sugar cookies may be a temporary fix, the duo said nothing can replace being face-to-face.

"We miss them so much. It's hard to describe," Wilson said. "We're used to being with them every week."

However, the owner said the doors will not be closed forever. In fact, the business already has plans for the future.

"We're doing an event called 'Roots to Recovery.' We were thinking May, but it may have to be June," Constance said.

The event is dedicated to the salon's clients. If a customer buys a package now, the salon will have a day of food, drinks, and spa packages.

Casey Parker said she believes this is an event people are going to need after the stay-at-home order is lifted.

"We'll have different stations for people to feel appreciated. It will be very much a serene day for people," she said.

The event is just another way the salon is working to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, in an industry that relies on seeing people.

"It's just how I am going to keep my staff functioning during this time," Constance said. "I hate the thought of not being able to help them provide."

Overall, Constance's daughter said it's important to take care of you.

"Your health is a part of your wellness and you have to keep your mental attitude in high hopes that everything is going to be okay," she said.