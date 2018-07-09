Haith Announces Two Additions to Coaching Staff

COLUMBIA - Mizzou basketball head coach Frank Haith announced Friday two more will join his coaching staff. The former director of basketball operations at the University of Miami, Toby Lane, was hired to fill that same position at Mizzou. Former Tiger and 1,000 point scorer Matt Lawrence will also join the staff and serve as the graduate manager.

Lane worked at Long Beach State, the University of Oklahoma and Southeast Missouri State before serving under Haith from 2007-2011. Lane was a member of the staff that led the Sooners to their Big 12 Tournament victory in 2003. He also mentored former NBA player Eddie Robinson, who went on to play for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, while he was at Central Oklahoma from 1997-2001.

"Toby was a valuable part of our staff at Miami and he has a great grasp of all the day-to-day activities associated with Division I basketball," Haith said. "He has familiarity with our state from his time at Southeast Missouri and understands our league from his stint at Oklahoma. I'm excited to have him and (his wife) Carla join us at Mizzou."

Missouri native Lawrence finished his playing career at Mizzou in 2009. He was a member of the Big 12 Championship team and helped his teammates make it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament that same season. When he finished, Lawrence was second on Missouri's all time three-point field goal list and was named the Big 12's co-Sixth Man of the Year.

After graduation, Lawrence played professionally in Norway with the Tromso Storm for parts of two seasons. He returned to St. Louis in 2010 to work on his graduate degree, which he will continue pursuing at Mizzou in the fall.

"I'm excited to have this opportunity to come back to Mizzou and begin my coaching career," Lawrence said. "Coaching has been a dream of mine and to be able to start the learning process at my alma mater is a dream come true. Missouri gave me the opportunity to earn an education and play college basketball and now it's giving me a chance to follow another dream. I'm excited to be coming back home."