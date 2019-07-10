Haith Files Petition on Bank Records Acquisition

COLUMBIA -- Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith has filed a petition to determined if some of detailed bank records from his Bank of America account were possibly accessed illegally during the NCAA's case involving the University of Miami and Nevin Shapiro. This is the latest step in the two-year investigation into whether Haith had any knowledge of Shapiro's illegal activity during his time at Miami.

According to the report from CBS Sports, Haith voluntarily turned over some of his bank statements to NCAA investigators on October 19, 2011 but did not turn over any microfiche copies. The petition claims: "Bank of America may have permitted or allowed an unknown person or persons to gain access to, or to acquire, non-public information into [Haith's] Checking Account without authorization."

If the petition that was filed in the Southern District of Florida federal court on Monday is granted, Haith and his attorney would be able subpoena Bank of America employees who had access to Haith's account during the times of October 1, 2011 until October 31, 2012. A judge will also determine if there will be a hearing for the petition.