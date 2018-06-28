Haith Lands Big Transfer

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith has landed yet another transfer, and this is a big one... literally.

6'10" center Zach Price is leaving Louisville to come to Missouri. Price played in just 16 games for the national champions as a sophomore last season. He averaged one pont and one rebound.

Price wiill have to sit out next season, but then have two seasons of eligibility at Missouri. He becomes the seventh Divsion One player to transfer to Missouri as a scholarship player under Haith, who starts his third year as Tiger head coach.