Haith Lands Transfer Jabari Brown

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith has landed yet another transfer to his program. Six foot four guard Jabari Brown is transferring to Mizzou,and will be eligible to play after the first semester next season.

Brown is from Oakland, California, but left the Oregon Ducks earlier this season. He played just two games for the Ducks this season, starting both and averaging six points and two rebounds.

Brown joins Earnest Ross from Auburn and Keion Bell from Pepperdine as transfers to Mizzou. Former Helias star Danny Feldman transferred from Columbia University to Mizzou and walked-on the Tiger team.