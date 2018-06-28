Haith Maintains Steady Record Against Top Teams

COLUMBIA - When it comes to his record against AP Top-25 teams, Missouri Men's Basketball coach Frank Haith doesn't know what to say.

"Luck? I don't know," Haith said.

With Missouri's win against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Haith improved his record against Top-25 ranked teams to 10-4 during his time at Missouri.

Haith doesn't seem to think he does anything differently when it comes to preparing for games, whether his team is going up a ranked team or not. He relies on his coaching staff and his players to execute, and everything else after that is luck.

"I've got great coaches with me in terms of executing and properly preparing our guys and a lot of that goes into play, but we're very fortunate," Haith said. "This team has really improved defensively. And so I give it two things. Our execution offensively and not turning the ball over so we could set our defense, but then I thought just doing the little things: being there on the catch and understanding game-plan."

Haith and the Tigers onlt have two other opponents on their schedule who are currently in the Top-25; the Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators. The Wildcats will come to Mizzou Arena Feb. 1, the Gators will host the Tigers in Gainesville on Feb. 4.