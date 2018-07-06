Haith Named AP Big 12 Coach of the Year

NEW YORK CITY (AP) -- Missouri coach Frank Haith got the nod as the AP's Big 12 Coach of the Year. On Sunday, the Big 12 Conference coaches named Kansas Coach Bill Self and Iowa State Coach Fred Hoiberg as Co-Coaches of the Year.

Kansas junior Thomas Robinson is the unanimous selection as The Associated Press Big 12 men's basketball player of the year.

Robinson is joined on the All-Big 12 first team by Kansas teammate Tyshawn Taylor, Texas junior guard J'Covan Brown, Missouri senior guard Marcus Denmon and Iowa State sophomore forward Royce White, who was also selected as the league's newcomer of the year.

Missouri senior forward Ricardo Ratliffe and sophomore guard Phil Pressey earned AP Big 12 Second Team honors while senior guard Kim English and junior guard Michael Dixon received honorable mention.

Oklahoma State's LeBryan Nash was named freshman of the year.