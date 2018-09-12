Haith Receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA

COLUMBIA -- Missouri head coach Frank Haith has officially received his notice of allegations for his time spent at the University of Miami. On Tuesday, Coach Haith confirmed he had received the notice but that it did not state unethical conduct as one of the reasons.

Coach Haith stated that he was glad that they now had the paperwork so they could finally move forward with issue at hand and do whatever needed to be done to challenge it, if needed. Missouri athletic director Mike Alden also said that he was relieved that after 20 months, they are finally almost done with the whole process. Alden also said that he was glad they could finally deal with things and that he was looking forward to a long future with Haith at Missouri.

The University of Miami also received their notice of allegations on Tuesday. Haith said his attorney will be releasing a statement sometime on Wednesday on his behalf. KOMU will continue to monitor this story and bring you updates as they become availalbe.