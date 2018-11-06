Haith to Present Check to Boys and Girls Club

COLUMBIA - MU's men's basketball coach Frank Haith will visit the Boys and Girls Club of the Columbia's Teen Center on Tuesday.

Haith will present a check from Infiniti, a Nissan company, as part of the Coaches' Charity Challenge. Coach Haith was one of four finalists in the challenge.

Coaches from 48 Division I schools competed in the challenge for a chance to win donations for the coaches' charities.