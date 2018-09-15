Halak, Blues Beat Play-Off Bound Predators

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jaroslav Halak shut out playoff-bound Nashville for the third time this season and T.J. Oshie scored from his knees early in the second period to help the St. Louis Blues finish strong with a 2-0 win over the Predators on Saturday night.



One night after clinching its sixth playoff spot in seven seasons under coach Barry Trotz, Nashville was held to less than 10 shots in each period. Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for the Predators, who are assured of at least the sixth seed in the Western Conference.



David Backes assisted on Oshie's goal after spinning away from two defenders and finished at plus-32, by far the best on the team. He totaled 16 points in the last 17 games.

Halak stopped 24 shots for his seventh shutout, and also blanked Nashville on Dec. 26 at home and Oct. 28 on the road.