Halak to Start Game 2 vs. Sharks

ST. LOUIS -- Blues Coach Ken Hitchcock announced after Friday's optional skate that the team will stick with Jaroslav Halak in goal for Saturday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks.

The Blues dropped the opener 3-2 in double overtime on a Martin Havlat goal 3:34 into the second overtime on Thursday.

Halak stopped 31 shots and could not be faulted for any of the three San Jose goals.

"He was like our team," Hitchcock said of Halak. "He had some real good moments and then some time, we'd like him better. He was just like our team."