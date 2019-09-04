Haley Steelers' Next Offensive Coordinator
PITTSBURGH (AP) - ESPN is reporting the Pittsburgh Steelers will hire former Kansas City Chiefs coach Todd Haley to be their offensive coordinator.
The move, first reported by 610 AM in Kansas City, has not yet been announced.
Haley will replace Bruce Arians, now with the Indianapolis Colts.
The 45-year-old Haley, fired by Kansas City on Dec. 13, went 19-26 in two-plus seasons with the Chiefs, leading them to the 2010 AFC West title.
He spent 10 seasons as an assistant before being hired by Kansas City. He was offensive coordinator for Arizona in 2007-08, helping lead the Cardinals to their only Super Bowl appearance.
The Steelers went 12-4 this season but lost the AFC North title to Baltimore on a tiebreaker.
