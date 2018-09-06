Half of Homes in Joplin to be Rebuilt

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Joplin city officials say nearly half of the 7,500 homes hit by the May 22 tornado are either being repaired or rebuilt.

As of last week, the city had issued 3,639 building permits for repairs, rebuilding or new construction. That includes single-family homes, duplexes and apartments. More than half of the permits call for repairs or reconstruction in excess of $100,000.

City Manager Mark Rohr says officials are encouraged by the resiliency of its citizens and are working to ensure the city's growth.

The Joplin Globe reports (http://bit.ly/vcvHt9) a housing market analysis down after Joplin was hit by the tornado found that 3,100 housing units needed to be replaced including 1,400 rental units.