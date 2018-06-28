Halfway house escapee arrested in Linn

Authorities gathered at the Break Time in Linn said Jason Biermann fled after police arrived.

Linn was on lockdown Friday and some businesses closed as authorities searched for Jason Biermann, who escaped from a halfway house.

Jason Biermann, whose Friday escape caused the town of Linn to be put on lockdown, was arrested without incident.

LINN - The halfway house escapee who set the town of Linn on lockdown was arrested Sunday.

According to the Osage County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrested Jason Biermann around 11:30 Sunday morning. Police say they had recieved a 911 call from someone who had spotted Biermann at a home near County Road 621.

Deputies found him by a nearby rockpile and arrested him without incident, according to police.

Biermann's escape put Linn on lockdown Friday as the U.S. Marshals Service, Linn Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol searched for him.

Police said Biermann was at the Break Time in Linn when officers arrived on buisness not related to Biermann. Biermann was spooked as officers believe he was under the impression they were at the Break Time for Biermann. Biermann then took off running.

Biermann ran into a wooded area beind Linn Elementary School, which caused the elementary school and two others in the area to be put on lockdown.

Police had called off the active search for Biermann at 8 p.m. Friday.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon they used dogs Friday night to track Biermann from County Road 621 to County Road 623. But authorities could not locate a trail beyond County Road 623.

(Editor's Note: This story was updated to include information on Biermann's arrest.)