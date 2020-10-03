Hall of Fame coach looks to rebuild consistency at Jefferson City

1 day 3 hours 2 minutes ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 11:42:00 AM CDT October 02, 2020 in Sports
By: Tyler Driesenga, KOMU 8 Sports

JEFFERSON CITY - Scott Bailey knows what it takes to win.

As the head coach at Lamar High School, Bailey's teams won seven straight state championships from 2011 to 2017.

Bailey and the Lamar High School football program were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Jefferson City High School football program also boasts a proud tradition of consistent success.

The Jays have won 10 state championships; nine under legendary head coach Pete Adkins, who led the Jays for 37 years.

The Jays went 76-1-2 in Coach Adkins' first 79 games and established themselves as one of the most dominant programs in the state.

For the last few years, the Jays have struggled to find success.

Jefferson City has not had a winning season since 2016 and hasn't been back to the state championship since it last won it all in 1997.

So this offseason, JCHS hired Scott Bailey as its new head coach in an effort to restore this program to what it once was.

"The biggest key to it is believing that it's possible," Coach Bailey said. "Sometimes when you don't have a lot of success, you start to believe that it's not possible, and the first time that something goes wrong or you face a little bit of adversity, you shut down."

For this year's senior class, consistency has lacked within the program. Bailey is the third varsity head coach they have had during their four years.

Senior Kent Walker said Coach Bailey is different from other coaches. 

"He's real humble, he's an easygoing guy and he's really easy to talk to, and he's really passionate about what he does."

Coach Bailey has talked a lot about giving this senior class a season they can be proud of and remember.

"Sometimes you get done with your season and you just think 'God I just can't forget how bad that was,'" Bailey said. "You want to have a season that you think the opposite of, [a season] that's something you want to remember and hang on to. So that's what we're trying to create."

Changing the culture back to what it was at Jefferson City is a big task, and the seniors recognize their role in starting that process.

They said it starts with everyone playing as a team and not for themselves.

"The past few years there's been a lot of individual stuff, people wanting to do their own thing. This year it's different, we've got to have guys all in to it, [and have] everybody play as one," Walker said.

The seniors also said they want to set a good example for the younger members of the program to help rebuild this program into a consistent winner.

"[We're trying] to show them that it's not just all varsity, that they matter too, and that they're included," senior Fred Wilson said.

"For some of the younger guys, it's letting them know that they don't need to have a whole bunch of pressure on their shoulders coming into a [varsity] game," senior Ethan Walling said. "Just do what you do during your regular JV games, go out there and play ball and have fun."

Halfway through Coach Bailey's first season, the Jays are 2-3. They won their last two games after dropping the first three and will look to win their third in a row against Hickman on Friday night during one of the oldest rivalries in the state.

The shadow of Pete Adkins' legacy looms over the stadium that bears his name at Jefferson City High School, and there are still connections to Coach Adkins throughout the coaching staff. 

Defensive backs coach Steve Samson played for Coach Adkins and was a senior on the 1985 state championship team. 

"Our team goals when I was a senior was number one, to beat Hickman, and the number two goal was to go undefeated and the number three goal was to win a state championship. We accomplished one of the three, which was win a state championship," Coach Samson said about the rivalry. "It would have meant a hell of a lot more if we had beat Hickman."

Jefferson City hasn't lost to Hickman since 2012, and beating them again on Friday night would be one more small step toward rebuilding consistency in this program.

"I hope to bring the program back to what it was previously," Coach Samson said. "This program was built on just average kids playing hard, outworking the opponent and putting fundamentals on the field." 

Samson knows all about this program's rich history and believes Coach Bailey can help this program get back to consistent success.

"He's asked a lot of questions about the program, where we used to be and what we need to do to get back. He trusts his coaches and our ability, so he doesn't have to do it all."

