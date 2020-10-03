Hallmark donates 10,000 masks to healthcare and essential workers

MISSOURI- Hallmark Cards, Inc. manufactured 10,000 face shields to donate to healthcare organizations and essential workers throughout the state of Missouri.

The donation was made Thursday morning in an effort to help those who have been hands-on in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hallmark Operations Solution Leader Stephen Hills said the company is always looking for ways to help the community, as well as the heroes who are helping who are helping others.

“Pivoting to make face shields was just a no brainer for us in a way for us to help out in this time,” Hills said.

Hallmark hopes the donation will be a great aid during a time where personal protective equipment is in high demand.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Jessica Bax said PPE is going out the door as fast as it's coming in.

“There’s truly a high demand right now and a need in our communities for PPE and so that’s something that as soon as we get the stock in we are able to get it out to those in need,” Bax said.

Engineers from Hallmark’s Lawrence Production Facility thought of the donation as a way to give help.

“We had a group of four engineers in our Lawrence production facility who were looking for ways they could make a difference,” Hills said. “They came up with a solution that allowed us to make the face shields.”

The donations are now being distributed and those who are in need can apply on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.

“So on our website there is a place to request PPE from the state of Missouri if you are a healthcare provider in need, and it walks you through the steps of requesting that PPE that you need to keep providing care in the state,” Bax said.